Reviewing Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) & Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and Hormel Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hormel Foods $11.92 billion 1.35 $805.04 million $1.36 21.49

Analyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Meat-Tech 3D.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meat-Tech 3D and Hormel Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meat-Tech 3D 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hormel Foods 0 4 3 1 2.63

Hormel Foods has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Hormel Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than Meat-Tech 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Hormel Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hormel Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meat-Tech 3D and Hormel Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A Hormel Foods 6.27% 10.20% 6.11%

Summary

Hormel Foods beats Meat-Tech 3D on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meat-Tech 3D

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, develops cultivated meat production technologies in Israel. The company develops alternative protein manufacturing machines, including three-dimensional printers to produce meat, fish, and seafood analogs; and hybrid cultivated meat technologies to be integrated into production processes, as well as hybrid meat blends, cell lines, growth media, and bioreactors. It also offers premix blends as a plant-based alternative for meat and seafood under the SHMeat and SHFish brand names. In addition, the company provides consulting and implementation services. It serves food processing and retail companies; and cultivated meat producers. Steakholder Foods Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others. It sells its products under the HORMEL, ALWAYS TENDER, APPLEGATE, AUSTIN BLUES, BACON 1, BLACK LABEL, BREAD READY, BURKE, CAFÉ H, CERATTI, CHI-CHI'S, COLUMBUS, COMPLEATS, CORN NUTS, CURE 81, DAN'S PRIZE, DI LUSSO, DINTY MOORE, DON MIGUEL, DOÑA MARIA, EMBASA, FAST N EASY, FIRE BRAISED, FONTANINI, HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS, HERDEZ, HORMEL GATHERINGS, HORMEL SQUARE TABLE, HORMEL VITAL CUISINE, HOUSE OF TSANG, JENNIE-O, JUSTIN'S, LA VICTORIA, LAYOUT, LLOYD'S, MARY KITCHEN, MR. PEANUT, NATURAL CHOICE, NUT-RITION, OLD SMOKEHOUSE, OVEN READY, PILLOW PACK, PLANTERS, ROSA GRANDE, SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE, SKIPPY, SPAM, SPECIAL RECIPE, THICK & EASY, VALLEY FRESH, AND WHOLLY brands through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

