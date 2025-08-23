Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,229,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 578,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MannKind Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright raised MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

