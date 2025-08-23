Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $235,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $68.6980 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 73.49%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

