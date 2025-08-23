AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) vs. Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Financial Contrast

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AltiGen Communications has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AltiGen Communications and Altice USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Altice USA 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Altice USA has a consensus target price of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than AltiGen Communications.

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Altice USA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltiGen Communications $13.62 million 1.17 $1.56 million $0.09 6.83 Altice USA $8.95 billion 0.12 -$102.92 million ($0.58) -4.11

AltiGen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altice USA. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltiGen Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltiGen Communications 18.15% 8.98% 7.47% Altice USA -3.07% N/A -0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Altice USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. The company offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Skype, a call center solution. In addition, it provides hosted services, which include hosted IP PBX, Skype for Business, session initiation protocol trunk, call center solution, voice and video calling, conference calling, and various long-distance services; and software assurance services, which offer customers with software updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. The company serves financial services, healthcare, retail, and business services industries through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

