Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 877,422 Shares of Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 7.44% of Semtech worth $221,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 104,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

