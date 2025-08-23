Head-To-Head Review: SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) versus Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SouthGobi Resources and Alliance Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthGobi Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than SouthGobi Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthGobi Resources 5.59% -15.18% -1.55% Alliance Resource Partners 10.30% 14.27% 9.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SouthGobi Resources and Alliance Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.1% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of SouthGobi Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthGobi Resources and Alliance Resource Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthGobi Resources $493.38 million 0.24 $92.50 million $0.09 4.51 Alliance Resource Partners $2.29 billion 1.32 $360.86 million $1.81 12.97

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SouthGobi Resources. SouthGobi Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SouthGobi Resources has a beta of 72.07, meaning that its share price is 7,107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Resource Partners has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats SouthGobi Resources on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthGobi Resources

(Get Free Report)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia. The company was formerly known as SouthGobi Energy Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. in May 2010. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, it owns and leases oil and gas mineral interests and equity interests; and leases its coal mineral reserves and resources to its mining complexes; and leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including data network, communication and tracking systems, mining proximity detection systems, industrial collision avoidance systems, and data and analytics software. It also exports its products. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.