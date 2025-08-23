Critical Comparison: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 15.98% 10.98% 0.99% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $326.48 million 1.72 $43.89 million $1.61 10.43 Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers trust, asset management, and financial planning services; treasury management services, such as merchant card processing, remote deposit capture, and ACH origination, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Berkshire Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.