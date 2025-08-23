Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,194,296 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,296 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Edison International worth $234,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Edison International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 11.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

EIX stock opened at $55.5330 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

