Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Increases By 26.1%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 154,100 shares, agrowthof26.1% from the July 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Alexander’s Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $229.9970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.85. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $260.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.59.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 247.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

