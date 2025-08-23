Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,360,000 shares, adeclineof26.5% from the July 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $134.02 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

