Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,360,000 shares, adeclineof26.5% from the July 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 4.1%
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $134.02 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.
In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
