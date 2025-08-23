ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,230,000 shares, adropof26.4% from the July 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently,6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $15.1950 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,720.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after buying an additional 1,937,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,540,000 after buying an additional 2,008,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 426,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,003,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

