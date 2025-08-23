UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 592292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $749,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,041.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,549 shares of company stock worth $2,409,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $19,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 820,934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3,361.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 457,200 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 666,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 446,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $6,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

