Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 507.05 ($6.85), with a volume of 130906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.83).

OXB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 490 to GBX 400 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 391.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.65. The firm has a market cap of £569.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Heather Preston bought 11,389 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 per share, with a total value of £36,900.36. Also, insider Dame Kay Davies sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500, for a total transaction of £22,815. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

