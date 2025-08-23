Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 10900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Oxford BioMedica Stock Up 9.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

