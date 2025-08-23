Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2223641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,464,000 after purchasing an additional 151,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,689,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,239,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 231,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 877,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

