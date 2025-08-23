Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $300,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

BIV opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.