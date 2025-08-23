Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Transdigm Group worth $253,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 753,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,172 shares of company stock valued at $93,910,577 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,406.9420 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,498.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,414.83. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

