Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after acquiring an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $252.20 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $257.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.