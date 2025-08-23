John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 7.01% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $270,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $64.21 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

