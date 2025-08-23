Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.76% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $289,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3506 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

