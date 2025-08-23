Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 78,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 187,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 89,673 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 354,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 196,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.2410 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.