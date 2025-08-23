Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes $200,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

