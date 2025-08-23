Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 68,935 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,935 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $308,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $240.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

