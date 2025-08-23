Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

