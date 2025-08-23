Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial set a $337.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $344.2190 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $154.08 and a 1 year high of $355.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

