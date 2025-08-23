Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 9,608 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,451. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

