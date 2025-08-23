Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,369,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,853,000 after buying an additional 527,506 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,244,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,974,000 after buying an additional 950,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.5950 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

