Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.7230 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

