Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 757 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4%

Quanta Services stock opened at $379.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.24 and its 200 day moving average is $325.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

