Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CAH opened at $148.0430 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.