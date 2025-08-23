Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,762 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.