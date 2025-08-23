Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 130.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 475,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 269,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,545,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 158,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,110,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

