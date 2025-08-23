Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38,396 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 195,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 308,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS FBCG opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.