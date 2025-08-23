Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Hold at Rothschild Redb

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $347.3570 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,966,000 after buying an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 880,656 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

