Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE XOM opened at $111.1220 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $473.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

