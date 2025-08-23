Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Salzgitter Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.3990 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

