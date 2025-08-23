Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,591 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

