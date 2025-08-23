Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.74 and its 200-day moving average is $269.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $291.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

