BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNPQY. DZ Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $49.3150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.65%. Equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

