Insider Buying: Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Purchases $50,294.70 in Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stayer-Suprick acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.67 per share, with a total value of $50,294.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,386.55. This trade represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank First National Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. Bank First National had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First National by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First National by 176.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First National by 17,650.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bank First National by 22.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

