Becky Harris Sells 29,020 Shares of PointsBet (ASX:PBH) Stock

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH – Get Free Report) insider Becky Harris sold 29,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25, for a total value of A$36,275.00.

PointsBet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $286.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Get PointsBet alerts:

About PointsBet

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.