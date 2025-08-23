Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of YEXT opened at $8.9650 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Yext by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Yext by 24.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Yext by 19.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yext by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

