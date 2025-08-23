Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $741.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 598.5% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 38.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

