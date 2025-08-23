POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at UBS Group

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKX. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get POSCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKX

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX opened at $55.6250 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). POSCO had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.