Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) COO Sells $53,713.80 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $53,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,552.24. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Steffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Timothy Steffan sold 1,054 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $16,379.16.

On Friday, August 15th, Timothy Steffan sold 905 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $13,565.95.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,611 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $68,196.69.

On Friday, June 6th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,030 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $40,300.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Timothy Steffan sold 1,345 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $13,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Timothy Steffan sold 200 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.07.

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

