AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Director Purchases $29,400.00 in Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.62.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.70%.The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MITT. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

