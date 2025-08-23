AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Director Purchases $29,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2025

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.62.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.70%.The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MITT. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.