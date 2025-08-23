Brian Rodan Buys 670,000 Shares of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) Stock

Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Rodan purchased 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$39,530.00.

Siren Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Siren Gold alerts:

About Siren Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Siren Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties. It primarily holds interests in the Alexander River, Big River, Reefton South, Auld Creek, and Lyell projects located within the Reefton goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand. The company also holds interest in the Golden Point, Bell Hill, Waitahu, Cumberland, and Sams Creek projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.