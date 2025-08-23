Brian Rodan Buys 670,000 Shares of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) Stock

Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Rodan purchased 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 per share, with a total value of A$39,530.00.
Siren Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Siren Gold
