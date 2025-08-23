Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,129 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.1710 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

