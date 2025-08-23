Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE GPI opened at $470.1430 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.33 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.59.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.