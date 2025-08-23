CW Advisors LLC Purchases 8,927 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 349.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $595.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.36. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

